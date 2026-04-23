Carlisle Companies Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $127.7 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $143.3 million, or $3.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $149.7 million or $3.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $1.052 billion from $1.096 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.7 Mln. vs. $143.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.10 vs. $3.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.052 Bln vs. $1.096 Bln last year.

The company continues to expect full-year 2026 consolidated revenues to grow in the low single-digit percentage year-over-year.

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