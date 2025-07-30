Carlisle Companies Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $255.5 million, or $5.87 per share. This compares with $285.2 million, or $5.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $273.2 million or $6.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $1.449 billion from $1.450 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $255.5 Mln. vs. $285.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.87 vs. $5.94 last year. -Revenue: $1.449 Bln vs. $1.450 Bln last year.

