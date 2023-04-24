Carlisle Companies (FRA:CLE) Price Target Decreased by 5.53% to 295.05

The average one-year price target for Carlisle Companies (FRA:CLE) has been revised to 295.05 / share. This is an decrease of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 312.31 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 260.38 to a high of 333.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.62% from the latest reported closing price of 197.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLE is 0.36%, a decrease of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 58,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,771K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLE by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,727K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares, representing a decrease of 41.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLE by 13.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,597K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLE by 22.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,571K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLE by 20.94% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,372K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

