Carlisle Companies Announces Vision 2030 Strategy

December 07, 2023 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL), a provider of building products and solutions, Thursday announced Vision 2030 strategy and financial targets.

The company expects adjusted EPS to grow at a CAGR in the mid-teen range to more than $40 by 2030.

Carlisle sees organic revenue to increase at a CAGR of over 5%, and return on Invested Capital or ROIC remaining at above 25%.

"As we embrace the future under Vision 2030, we are again leading the charge to upgrade our industry standards, drive above-market growth and earn a premium in the marketplace by placing even greater emphasis on innovation. Our focus on innovative, energy-efficient, and labor-saving solutions not only meets the increasing demand for green buildings but also ensures a more attractive outlook for our Company," commented Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

