Carlisle appoints Susan Wallace as CHRO

Carlisle (CSL) Companies announced that Susan Wallace has been named Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer for the Company. Wallace joined Carlisle Construction Materials in April 2019 as Human Resources Director and was named Vice President, Human Resources for the Company in February 2024.

