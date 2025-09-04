Carlisle Announces Share Repurchase Authorization for 7.5M Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL yesterday announced rewards for shareholders in the form of share buyback authorization.



Under the buyback program, Carlisle has been authorized by its board of directors to repurchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares. Subject to market conditions and other factors, the buyback can be carried out in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions and block trades.



This share repurchase authorization comes on top of CSL’s existing buyback program, under which about 1.2 million shares remain available for repurchase (as of August-end 2025). As noted by the company, the latest repurchase program has no expiration date.



We believe that the repurchase program is in sync with its commitment to rewarding shareholders handsomely. For instance, in the first six months of 2025, Carlisle bought back shares worth $700 million, stable year over year. In the same period, it paid out dividends of $88.3 million, up 8.1% year over year. Also, in August 2025, the company hiked its dividend by 10% to $1.10 per share.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Carlisle, with a $16.1 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). CSL’s Weatherproofing Technologies segment is grappling with weakness in the residential construction market and project delays. The slowdown in the new housing, repair and remodel activities has been affecting the segment’s performance. In the second quarter of 2025, revenues from the segment fell 2% on a year-over-year basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, the company’s shares have declined 0.9% against the industry’s growth of 0.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $20.76 per share, down 6.6% from the 60-day-ago figure.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Flowserve delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’ 2025 earnings has increased 5.6%.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Federal Signal delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.7%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for FSS’ 2025 earnings has increased 4.2%.



ITT Inc. ITT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ITT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.5%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s 2025 earnings has risen 2.1%.

