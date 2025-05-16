Carlisle to Acquire Bonded Logic & Strengthen Product Portfolio

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL recently announced that it has signed a definitive deal to acquire certain assets of Bonded Logic, Inc. and Phoenix Fibers, LLC (Bonded Logic). The latest deal is a testimony to CSL’s intention of becoming a pure-play building products company. The financial terms of the agreement have been kept under wraps.



Based in Chandler, AZ, Bonded Logic is primarily engaged in manufacturing sustainable thermal and acoustical insulation products.

Acquisition Rationale

The acquisition is in sync with Carlisle’s Vision 2030 strategy and policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and product portfolio. The inclusion of Bonded Logic’s advanced natural fiber insulation products portfolio, supported by its strong design and manufacturing capabilities, will enable CSL to expand its building envelope product offerings.



The buyout is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, conditioned on the fulfillment of certain customary closing conditions.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Carlisle, with a $17.3 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to benefit from strength in the non-residential market, driven by growing re-roof activity in the construction sector. Strong momentum in the Construction Materials unit, with customers undertaking several projects related to the replacement of older and existing roofs on non-residential structures, has been proving beneficial. Driven by strength across its businesses, it anticipates revenues to increase mid-single digits in 2025.



However, lower volumes from a slowdown in the residential construction market are adversely affecting the Weatherproofing Technologies unit. High-debt levels are an added concern for the company.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, shares of the company have gained 12% compared with the industry’s 1.3% growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL’s 2025 earnings has inched down 0.1% over the last 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.3%.

