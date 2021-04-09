Carla Moradi To Join BBSI Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) said its board has appointed Carla Moradi as an independent director, effective April 7. Moradi currently serves as Senior Vice President of Go-To-Market Transformation for Anaplan (PLAN). Prior to Anaplan, Moradi was Executive Vice President of Operations and Technology for HUB International and was Group Vice President and CIO for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Anthony Meeker, Chairman of the BBSI Board, said: "Carla's deep experience in technology infrastructure, information systems, and cybersecurity and privacy tied with her business expansion experience will be a great add to the board's current composition of skills. She will provide valuable perspectives on our technology initiatives."

