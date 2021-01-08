Carl Zeiss to invest $48 mln to expand operations in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German medical technology company Carl Zeiss is to invest $48 million to expand the production and assembly of prescription lenses in the northern border city of Tijuana, the local state government said on Friday.

The investment will yield more than 100 new jobs, the state of Baja California's economy ministry said in a statement.

The investment comes at a time when some foreign companies are slowing down investment in Mexico due to the economic crisis and what business groups term unpredictable policies by the leftist government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

