US Markets

Carl Zeiss to invest $48 mln to expand operations in northern Mexico

Publisher
Reuters
Published

German medical technology company Carl Zeiss is to invest $48 million to expand the production and assembly of prescription lenses in the northern border city of Tijuana, the local state government said on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German medical technology company Carl Zeiss is to invest $48 million to expand the production and assembly of prescription lenses in the northern border city of Tijuana, the local state government said on Friday.

The investment will yield more than 100 new jobs, the state of Baja California's economy ministry said in a statement.

The investment comes at a time when some foreign companies are slowing down investment in Mexico due to the economic crisis and what business groups term unpredictable policies by the leftist government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular