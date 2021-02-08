Markets

Carl Zeiss Meditec Q1 Operating Profit Rises On Lower Costs - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWF.PK) reported that its first quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 73.4 million euros from 56.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.52 euros compared to 0.43 euros. The company said low selling and marketing expenses contributed to the increase in operating profit.

First quarter revenue was 368.9 million euros, a decline of 0.2% (adjusted for currency effects: up 2.6%) from prior year period.

Carl Zeiss Meditec anticipates revenue and EBIT to continue to recover over the further course of fiscal year 2020/21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More