Carl Zeiss Meditec Q1 EPS Down, EBIT, Orders Rise; Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German manufacturer of optical systems, reported Friday that its first-quarter earnings per share declined to 0.42 euro from prior year's 0.52 euro.

The operating result or EBIT increased slightly to 74.4 million euros from last year's 73.4 million euros. The EBIT margin decreased to 18.1 percent from prior year's 19.9 percent. Adjusted for special effects, the EBIT margin was 18.6 percent, lower than last year's 19.8 percent.

Revenue went up 11.2 percent to 410.2 million euros from 368.9 million euros last year.

Orders received increased 24 percent to 498.3 million euros from prior year's 401.7 million euros. All strategic business units and regions contributed to the growth.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company said its outlook remains unchanged. Revenue is expected to grow at least to the same extent as the market. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 19-21 percent.

In the medium term, the EBIT margin is expected to increase to a level sustainably above 20 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.