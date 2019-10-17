Carl Zeiss Meditec - In Good Health...

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) are up 52 percent year-to-date on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange while the German benchmark index, the DAX, has gained 20 percent for the same period.

Carl Zeiss Meditec is a medical technology company, operating through two segments - Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery.

The Ophthalmic Devices segment, which offers implants and consumables to diagnose and treat eye diseases, caters to ophthalmologists, optometrists, ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals/eye clinics while the Microsurgery segment, which offers innovative robotic visualization solutions, serves dental offices/clinics and hospitals.

The Company's revenue has been growing at a healthy pace as can be seen from the numbers - EUR 909 million in fiscal 2014; EUR 1,040 million in fiscal 2015; EUR 1,088 million in fiscal 2016; EUR 1,190 million in fiscal 2017 and EUR 1,280.9 million in fiscal 2018. (The fiscal year ends in September).

The Ophthalmic Devices segment contributes to a major chunk of the total revenue, accounting for over 70% and the Microsurgery segment accounts for the remaining percentage.

For fiscal 2019 (i.e., twelve months ended September 30, 2019), the Company has recorded revenue of approximately EUR 1,459 million, exceeding its prior forecast of EUR 1,350 to EUR 1,420 million, and representing revenue growth of 13.9% over fiscal 2018.

Carl Zeiss pursues a profit-driven dividend policy. An annual dividend of EUR 0.55 per share was paid in fiscal 2018 and the year before while the dividend paid in fiscal 2016 was EUR 0.42 per share.

The full results for fiscal 2019 are scheduled to be reported on December 6, 2019.

Carl Zeiss shares have traded in a range of EUR 58.95 to EUR 109.60 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at EUR 103.70, up 0.58%.

