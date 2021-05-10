Carl Zeiss Meditec H1 Profit Rises; Backs FY21, Medium- Term Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German manufacturer of optical systems, reported Monday that its first-half earnings per share increased to 1.12 euros from prior year's 0.71 euro last year.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased to 162.7 million euros from prior year's 102.5 million euros. The EBIT margin was 21.2 percent, up from 14.3 percent a year ago.

Adjusted for special effects, EBIT margin amounted to 21.4 percent, compared to 14.7 percent last year.

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of 767.4 million euros, an increase of 7.3 percent from prior year's 714.9 million euros. Adjusted for currency effects, revenues grew 10.5 percent.

All reporting regions contributed to growth.

Looking ahead, Carl Zeiss Meditec anticipates a further normalization of business over the further course of fiscal year 2021.

Revenue is still expected to increase to around 1.6 billion euros in 2021, higher than last year's 1.35 billion euros. The EBIT margin for the year is expected to rise to around 20 percent from 13.3 percent last year.

In the medium term, the Company still expects to achieve an EBIT margin that is sustainably above 18 percent.

