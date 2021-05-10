Markets

Carl Zeiss Meditec H1 Profit Rises; Backs FY21, Medium- Term Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German manufacturer of optical systems, reported Monday that its first-half earnings per share increased to 1.12 euros from prior year's 0.71 euro last year.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased to 162.7 million euros from prior year's 102.5 million euros. The EBIT margin was 21.2 percent, up from 14.3 percent a year ago.

Adjusted for special effects, EBIT margin amounted to 21.4 percent, compared to 14.7 percent last year.

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of 767.4 million euros, an increase of 7.3 percent from prior year's 714.9 million euros. Adjusted for currency effects, revenues grew 10.5 percent.

All reporting regions contributed to growth.

Looking ahead, Carl Zeiss Meditec anticipates a further normalization of business over the further course of fiscal year 2021.

Revenue is still expected to increase to around 1.6 billion euros in 2021, higher than last year's 1.35 billion euros. The EBIT margin for the year is expected to rise to around 20 percent from 13.3 percent last year.

In the medium term, the Company still expects to achieve an EBIT margin that is sustainably above 18 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular