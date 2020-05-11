Carl Zeiss Meditec H1 EPS Up, EBIT, Margin Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German manufacturer of optical systems, reported Monday that its first-half earnings per share increased to 0.71 euro from prior year's 0.65 euro.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT, meanwhile, decreased to 102.5 million euros from last year's 110.4 million euros. The EBIT margin was 14.3 percent, compared to prior year's 16.5 percent.

The company noted that COVID-19 pandemic led to significant slowdown in the second quarter.

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of 714.9 million euros, up 7.2 percent 667.2 million euros a year ago, driven by solid demand for products and solutions. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue grew 5.8 percent.

Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss, said, "As we already communicated at the start of April, we are currently unable to give an exact forecast for the rest of fiscal year 2019/20, due to the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our priority at the present time is the safety of our employees and maintaining production operations and service in order to support our customers in the best possible way."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.