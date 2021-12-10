Carl Zeiss Meditec FY21 Earnings, Orders Climb; Says FY22 Outlook Positive

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German manufacturer of optical systems, reported Friday that its fiscal 2021 earnings per share increased to 2.64 euros from prior year's 1.37 euros.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT surged to around 374 million euros from last year's 178 million euros. The EBIT margin was 22.7 percent, up from prior year's 13.3 percent. Adjusted margin increased to 23 percent from 13.8 percent a year ago.

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of about 1.65 billion euros, 23.3 percent higher than prior year's 1.34 billion euros. Revenue growth adjusted for currency effects was 26.5 percent.

Orders received increased 29.1 percent on a reported basis and 32.6 percent at constant currency basis to around 1.73 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, revenue is expected to grow at least to the same extent as the market. The EBIT margin in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be between 19-21 percent. In the medium term, the EBIT margin is expected to settle at a level sustainably above 20 percent, with the growing proportion of recurring revenue making a positive contribution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.