Carl Zeiss Meditec CEO Markus Weber To Step Down, Maximilian Foerst To Succeed

May 07, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWY, AFX.DE), a medical technology company, on Wednesday announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Markus Weber will step down. Head of ZEISS Greater China, Maximilian Foerst will take over Weber's position.

Both transitions are expected to take place on May 31.

Maximilian Foerst has been with the company since 1995. He had lead the company's operations in France, Korea since 2009.

In the pre-market trading, Carl Zeiss Meditec is 1.34% lesser at $59.15 on the XETRA.

