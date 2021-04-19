Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Q2 EBIT Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported second quarter EBIT of 89.3 million euros compared to 45.7 million euros, previous year. EBIT margin improved to 22.4% from 13.2%. Earnings per share was 0.60 euros compared to 0.28 euros.

Second quarter revenue was 398.5 million euros compared to 345.3 million euros, last year, a growth of 15.4% (after adjustment for currency effects: up 18.8%).

During the further course of fiscal 2020/21, Carl Zeiss Meditec sees an ongoing normalization of business development. Revenue is anticipated to reach around 1.6 billion euros. EBIT margin is projected to reach a level of approximately 20%.

The company's mid-term margin outlook remains unchanged: to generate an EBIT margin sustainably above the level of 18%.

