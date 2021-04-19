Markets

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Q2 EBIT Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported second quarter EBIT of 89.3 million euros compared to 45.7 million euros, previous year. EBIT margin improved to 22.4% from 13.2%. Earnings per share was 0.60 euros compared to 0.28 euros.

Second quarter revenue was 398.5 million euros compared to 345.3 million euros, last year, a growth of 15.4% (after adjustment for currency effects: up 18.8%).

During the further course of fiscal 2020/21, Carl Zeiss Meditec sees an ongoing normalization of business development. Revenue is anticipated to reach around 1.6 billion euros. EBIT margin is projected to reach a level of approximately 20%.

The company's mid-term margin outlook remains unchanged: to generate an EBIT margin sustainably above the level of 18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular