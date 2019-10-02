Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Prelim. H1 Revenue Significantly Above Its Forecast

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) said, based on preliminary data, it has achieved revenue of approximately 1.46 billion euros in fiscal 2018/19, significantly exceeding the company's previous forecast. The projected revenue corresponds to revenue growth of approximately 13.9 percent from previous year. After adjustment for currency effects, revenue growth amounts to around 11.9 percent.

For the fiscal year, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG expects a strong increase in operating earnings and anticipates to significantly exceed the previous forecast of an EBIT margin between 15.0 percent to 17.5 percent as well as current market expectations.

