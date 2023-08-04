News & Insights

Carl Zeiss Meditec 9M EBIT Down, Revenues Up; Now Sees FY23 Margin At Low End Of View

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German manufacturer of optical systems, reported Friday that its nine-month earnings before interest and tax or EBIT declined to around 244.9 million euros from prior year's 275.9 million euros.

The EBIT margin was 16.2 percent, compared to last year's 20.7 percent.

In the first nine months, Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of around 1.51 billion euros, a growth of 13.3 percent from the prior year's 1.33 billion euros. Adjusted for currency effects, the growth was 12.9 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, EBIT margin is now expected to be at the lower end of the forecast range of 17 percent to 20 percent.

Revenue is still expected to be around 2.1 billion euros, corresponding to growth of approximately 10 percent compared with the prior year.

In the medium term, the EBIT margin is expected to stabilize and return to the level of 20 percent.

