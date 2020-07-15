Carl Zeiss Meditec 9-month EBIT Declines; Adj. Revenue Down 6.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 111.9 million euros for the first nine months of 2019/20 compared to 184.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.77 euros compared to 1.22 euros.

For the nine months of fiscal 2019/20, revenue was 967.9 million euros compared to 1.03 billion euros, a decline of 5.8%. After adjustment for currency effects, revenue was down 6.9%, for the fiscal period.

Looking forward, Carl Zeiss Meditec expects to see a further impact on business development in the remainder of fiscal 2019/20 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The company currently anticipates revenue of around 1.3 billion euros for fiscal 2019/20 compared to 1.459 billion euros, prior year.

Carl Zeiss Meditec will publish its quarterly statement on August 5, 2020.

