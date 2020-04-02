Markets

Carl Zeiss Meditec: Q2 Revenue Stagnating; Further Impact Expected For H2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) said, in the first six months of fiscal 2019/20, based on preliminary data, the company achieved revenue of approximately 715 million euros compared to 667.2 million euros, prior year. For the second quarter 2019/20, the company said its growth slowed significantly, with revenue of approximately 345 million euros compared to 343.5 million euros, prior year.

Due to the negative effects from SARS-CoV-2 virus, the company expects business development to be significantly impacted in the second half of 2019/20. Carl Zeiss Meditec noted that it will no longer abide by the forecast published in the annual report on Dec 6, 2019 for fiscal year 2019/20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular