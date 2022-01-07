Carl Quintanilla and Chris Diamantopoulos Talk to The Motley Fool

Carl Quintanilla may have been distracted as a college student, but he knew that media was in his future. From a small newspaper to The Wall Street Journal, from print journalism to TV, from reporting to anchoring, he's demonstrated a willingness to try new things and take on challenges like reporting in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Chris Hill: It's the Motley Fool Money radio show. I'm Chris Hill and on behalf of all 625 employees at the Motley Fool, working from our homes around the world, I want to wish you and yours the very best this holiday season. There's a lot going on. I hope you get a little time to relax and unwind. Next week on the show, we're going to have our investing preview of 2022 with lots of stocks in the mix but for Christmas weekend, wanted to take a step back from stock investing and bring you two conversations I really enjoyed and I hope you will, too. Later in the show, it's with actor, investor, and entrepreneur Chris Diamantopoulos. But up first, it's CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla. He hosts Squawk on the Street every weekday morning at 9 a.m. with Jim Cramer and David Faber. I first got to know Carl over a decade ago when he was one of the hosts of Squawk Box. He was also reporting on primetime documentaries that CNBC produced on trends like extreme sports, social media, as well as individual companies like Costco. Before that, he was part of the NBC News team that covered the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Coverage that led to a slew of awards including broadcast journalism's highest honor, the Peabody Award. I wanted to learn more about his career path so before the pandemic, I traveled to New York City to sit down with Carl in-person. We talk about his leap from a small newspaper to The Wall Street Journal, from newspapers to television, and from reporting to anchoring a live three-hour show. It's a remarkable career that demonstrates, among other things, a tremendous work ethic, which is even more remarkable when you consider that by Carl's own admission, he was not the greatest student. His family moved around a lot when he was a kid, spending time in various states, one of which is Colorado. When it was time for college, that's where Carl headed. What drew you back to University of Colorado?

Carl Quintanilla: Well, parents lived there. Mom lived there for once so in-state tuition, they said yes. That was really two things I needed to hear.

Hill: What, you were not a good student?

Quintanilla: Not terribly, no.

Hill: Really.

Quintanilla: Yeah. I love Boulder. It's easy not to be a serious student. There's so many distractions. I knew what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted to be in media somehow. I thought newspapers, radio, television, but didn't have time for biochemistry, come on. I go back though sometimes I speak to the business school. I love it, but I was not the most disciplined kid.

Hill: What did you study at Colorado?

Quintanilla: I was a polisci major and I figured I would try to get to Washington and cover the White House or something like that. I did an internship at NPR and All Things Considered and loved it but The Wall Street Journal was the one internship that I got and that introduced me to business and never looked back.

Hill: What I wanted to ask you about next was the way that your resume reads in terms of media entities. It's the Boulder Daily Camera, [laughs] which I'm sure is a fine newspaper with good people running it, from there to The Wall Street Journal. That's quite a leap.

Quintanilla: I don't know how many kids they took from Boulder, but I remember I applied that summer for an internship at The Washington Post and I got an interview, which obviously didn't go well. The Times, Boston Globe, Miami Herald, Chicago Tribune, LA Times, that was my thing and it was just I'm going to get something great and it was the Journal that paid off. Sometimes you can shoot with a shotgun, but only one pellet hits and that's all you need.

Hill: You get to The Wall Street Journal, what do they have you doing right out of the gate?

Quintanilla: I remember my very first story was the 3M earnings and it was a disaster because I had never covered finance, I didn't understand income statements or balance sheets and it was not a long story, probably 10 paragraphs, but I filed it in three takes, meaning send three graphs, then send three more, then send three more to New York. I was nervous as hell and didn't really think I understood what I wrote. Somehow I got something together and then the next morning it was the top of the 10-point. I remember we were in the elevator with one of the other reporters and he said, "Hey, nice story, top of the 10-point. It's the first thing the president reads in the morning." I don't know if that's true or not, but I was like, "Oh my God, what am I doing here?"

Hill: Because it seems to me that there are two big leaps that you make, and one is from the Boulder Daily Camera, again no disrespect, to The Wall Street Journal and then the other is from Boulder, Colorado, to New York City. I'm assuming the adjustment is not small.

Quintanilla: It was more of a bend than a stair-step. Late '90s, working in a newspaper in a bureau, you saw what was happening to newspapers in general, even though the economy was great. But they were putting television cameras in all the bureaus and it was becoming increasingly important that you, being on TV was going to be a currency. You could see it 20 years ago. I wanted to move to New York to work for the paper. When they said, "Would you like to go on CNBC and be our guy on CNBC?" I said, "I'll try it for a month and if I don't like it, then you have to promise me a gig at the paper but staying in New York," and they said, "Sure." As anybody who's done TV knows or have done broadcasts, once you're in it and you see how immediate it is and how collaborative it is and you're working with engineers and producers and photographers and editors in a much more collaborative way as compared to print where it's so solitary, it's you and your phone, you in your notebook, and you in your rental car. That's really what being a print guy is about. It was a great refreshing chapter 2 in New York and I thought, let's see where this goes and then there never was a reason to go back.

Hill: When you started CNBC, what do they have you doing? I'm assuming 3M earnings.

Quintanilla: [laughs] They should have. My first piece for TV was about Revlon and some bond rollover that Ron Perelman had to make or something but as well as the challenges of the cosmetics industry. It had already been done in the papers and I remember I went into the assignment editor's office and he goes, "Basically, welcome to television. Here's your piece for today. This is going to be your first piece. I want you to do this Revlon story. Here's the story, it's in the newspaper but as you'll see, television is a derivative medium so see what you can do with this." You had to reverse engineer the print story and write it for a television, which is a really fun exercise because the listener can't jump ahead, it's very linear. You can have fun with backdrops and pace and sound. I just thought it was really great. I had already been in public radio, I was used to that method of storytelling. Then I remember I had to wrap the piece on set. They run the tape package, it come out to me on set for a little 15-second tag and then I toss it back to the anchors, just like local news. I had to have makeup, I had never had makeup done before and ear pieces and the weird equipment, infrastructure of television. Then there, you are nervous, there's lights everywhere. But once you're through it, you're like, wow, that's neat, but you're still working the same muscles you'd work before.

Welcome back to Motley Fool Money. I'm Chris Hill. Hope you're having a good Christmas weekend. Here's more on my conversation with CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla. I want to go back to the reporting for a second because yes, TV news is in a lot of ways derivative of printed news. But when I look at the work you've done not just at CNBC, but other NBC-owned properties, you get tapped for coverage of Hurricane Katrina, you tapped for Olympic coverage. I'm assuming there's a reporting element that kicks in when you're going to do stuff like that, particularly in the case of Katrina.

Quintanilla: Yeah. Katrina was, a very few things compared to doing wars which I covered some of Iraq but not the worst and hurricanes because all of your infrastructure is being strained or cut off. Getting a signal out of your truck, getting past a point on the road that's blocked or flooded. We were in New Orleans for, I guess almost a month, we got down the night before the storm, and then we were live for Today show, the storm hit in the morning. Then we were there for a month and then we came back again and again throughout the fall doing stories on reconstruction. You have to show that. It is sadly made for television. The only way you can shake people by their lapels and show them what's happening is hearing it and seeing it. Hugely challenging, very emotional, hard to think about sometimes, especially given the socioeconomic challenges this neighborhood already had. But yeah, life changing. By far my most rewarding professional experience.

Hill: I'm not asking you to reveal corporate secrets here, but I am curious how you or anyone in your position at say CNBC or any of the other NBC-owned networks gets tapped for other coverage. Does the head of NBC News just go to the head of CNBC and say, "We need people to cover this, I want the following"?

Quintanilla: Well, in my case, I had left CNBC technically to come work for 30 Rock. I was an NBC News employee. I was part of the artillery here. If there's cross-pollination, then yeah, that definitely happens. You would look at where your assets are deployed, just like a game of Risk, who's in position to cover this? If this happens, can we have them? But in my case, I remember I was at a Cubs game in Chicago with my buddies in from out of town and the news desk called and said, "We need you to go to New Orleans tonight. We think this is going to be a big one." I was like, "I can't go to New Orleans tonight. I have four buddies sleeping with me and we're at Wrigley right now." I was literally at Mother's. I forget which bar I was at but when you're 30 years old and trying to make a name in a politically complex organization like any major news organization is, you go. I went and of course the very smart thing, I would have been remiss not to go but sometimes the chemistry of news assignments is bewildering, I'll say that.

Hill: You've already spoken to this. It's an adjustment going from print to television, going from anything but television. Just as you said, there's the makeup, there's the lights, there's all that sort of thing even when you're just doing a 15-second package at a network desk. What is the leap like when you get tapped to start co-hosting a live three-hour show? Because I have to believe in the case of Squawk Box and then Squawk on the Street, that's another adjustment.

Quintanilla: I guess the answer is, one of the hardest tricks you have to learn is how to strategically collect acorns across a slew of topics. In the morning, you'll find me years later but in the very much the same way, collecting string on Saudi, this upgrade of, who got the upgrade today. Comcast got the buy rating out of, I think it was Citi, and trying to assemble some talking points out of that because I don't know, could the conversation turn to that? Maybe. Your bandwidth has to get very wide relative to, here's your story, you're going to have two minutes to get it across to the viewer. You might be asked a question or two, but it's probably going to be about this. As an anchor, you have a guest list of people who are going to be on the show but that's subject to change. When we were on the air, for some reason, I always remember the Boston Marathon bombing. I didn't know a lot about bomb-making or what was happening at that moment in Boston, but we all learned very quickly so you can still get caught off guard. You're just trying to hedge against that. You're trying to minimize the possibility that you're going to run out of things to say, ask questions about, and somehow follow that string. It's a skill, I will say. I know everybody does it in their own way. Some people, they make a bet that, you know what, I'm probably not going to be asked about this. This morning, this Dell Carl Icahn story. If I have to weigh in, I may, but if I don't have to, I won't, so I'll use that time to focus on something else.

Hill: What time does your day begin?

Quintanilla: Usually just before 7:00, and we're on at 9:00 so a couple of hours to cram. It's like a cram.

Hill: You're on the set by seven?

Quintanilla: Well, no, I'm just in the stock exchange but on a separate area in the balcony at a desk, just trying to drink my TweetDeck in, like a fire hose. There's very little talking. I don't get a lot of calls. Faber makes a lot of calls, my co-host David Faber, who's trying to get the read from various hedge fund managers, and lawyers, and bankers but for me, I'm really trying to get a table set. I tend to do that mostly in silence and on my computer.

Hill: I've realized that he might not love it all that much and you might not love it all that much but I will say as a viewer, it is pretty great watching your show live and all of a sudden, David Faber just turns to you and says, "I need to go take this call." Basically just disappears, which goes to your point about, hey, you have to be prepared for anything because at some point, your co-host may say, "I'm leaving for a while."

Quintanilla: Yes. That doesn't happen that much on a daytime syndicated show.

Hill: Right.

Quintanilla: They're going to be there for the hour.

Welcome back to Motley Fool Money. I'm Chris Hill. Earlier this month I caught up with Chris Diamantopoulos, one of the judges on the new investing reality show, Unicorn Hunters. There are a bunch of things I want to get to but let's start with the latest episode of Unicorn Hunters, which I watched. I don't want to spoil the episode for anyone, but the company was fascinating to me. It's this Philadelphia-based company called UE LifeSciences. They're focused on early detection of cancer in women and I was surprised by how I felt watching this episode because as an investor, I was interested in thinking about the business opportunity, but at one point I realized what I was feeling was hope. I just thought, "Oh, I'm so glad that there are smart people out there focused on challenges like this." Obviously, you and Steve Wozniak and the other judges are evaluating the business potential, but I'm curious if that struck you as well. If at some point you just thought, "Oh, this is a company that's actually trying to do some good in the world."

Chris Diamantopoulos: I think what I love about the show, particularly the idea that my fellow panelists bring to this is that it will be a financially viable success if it adds value to the world somehow. These people that are coming on, particularly this entrepreneur that you mentioned, they're scientists, they're entrepreneurs. They're looking to build a business, but the only way that they can build the business is if they save lives. It really is capitalism at its finest. It's the notion that we can build, we can grow, and we can help. To answer your query, there was a long-winded way of saying, "Oh, not only did it cross my mind, it was the first thing that I noted." It was this full-body goosebump, this notion of OK, so cameras and lights and makeup and a TV show and buzzwords and all we've got this and all of that falls away when you realize that somebody's life in South Asia is going to be saved because this person developed this thing, and I was humbled to be there and really grateful that I had the opportunity.

Hill: One of the things that we've talked a lot about in our company is particularly with younger companies, start-up companies, there is in some ways a proud tradition, particularly in Silicon Valley, the whole idea of "fake it till you make it" that you're trying to convince people, you're trying to raise money, all that sort of thing. There are times when that can backfire where it's the "fake it until you make it" doesn't really work out. It ends up being more fake and so all of this is prelude to this question. What are the things that you look for when you're sitting and as you said, "Yes, it's a TV show and lights, cameras, makeup, all that." But ultimately, you have to make a judgment call on the person standing in front of you and I'm curious what you and some of the other panelists look for to try and tip that balance and say, "Yeah, I believe this person to the point where I'm willing to commit money."

Diamantopoulos: I asked my kids anytime they start telling me a story about something. If it looks like it's veering off path or it looks like it's taking a long time to get there, I pause and I say, remember the three. Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind? Go through that checklist. If you've got one of those in there, make sure it's a big one but ideally, two or three of those before we carry on with the story. Now it's not necessarily true, necessary in kind when it comes to investing, but I think there actually is something to that. First of all, is it needed? Is this something that I can see? Forget about me as an investor but just me in this life. Look, if there's anything that will last 18 months has taught us, it's that we are all in this together, this giant soup. There is no distinction between a student with student loans or a housewife and Bezos. Yes, there are these things on paper that would vastly separate them and yet we're all in this. This is what we got. When someone comes out there to sell something to build a company, is it necessary? Is this something that I will read about and think, oh, God, I can't believe they're pouring money into blank or oh, wow! I can't believe that it took till 2021 for somebody to think of this, so really it isn't necessary. The next thing is, how will this impact me? How will this impact the world? It's necessary, but in building this, the emissions will destroy more of the rainforest or yada, yada, yada. It really does go back to that. Then the next thing would be, can this business grow? Can this be a business that I see actually growing in any multiple form? I think it does go back to that. There is an ethical component. Then that's really what I think that Unicorn Hunters does so well because who they bring to the table is not just a business or an entrepreneur that's on track to become a billion-dollar company and that's a marvelous thing, but it's how are they going to get there? Why are they going to get there? It's because they're impacting us, all of us in a way that's going to hopefully help us get out of some of the jams that we've gotten into and that's exciting to me.

Hill: Well, and one of the things I enjoyed about the episode is, in this case, it's a business and a mission that you root for, that everyone would root for in terms of global health. There's still skepticism, there's still like I appreciated the fact that some of the questions coming from you and some of the other panelists was this is like we have actual questions about how you're going to do this and what it's worth.

Diamantopoulos: It's true because look, and again, all of the emotional component as illuminating as it can be into the mindset of the entrepreneur, it doesn't really answer the basic fiscal questions. It's great to have a great mission statement, but what do they say? The road to hell is paved with good intentions. The road to financial help can also be paved with good intentions. I do believe that ultimately, once you get the message, once you get past the message, once you get past the ethical or health-related positive elements that this business can have, you really need to get down to the very basics of how scalable is the business? What do these medical units cost per unit? How are we going to get them to where they need to get? Are they going to disrupt something that's already in the market? How are they planning on marketing it? Is it consumer-based? Is it going into medical practices? Of course, this is just for that one product you're talking about, but I think that these ideas can be correlated to almost any entrepreneur coming in and pitching. The idea is key, the mission statement is fabulous. But unless you have a solid path forward in terms of how the business is going to function and how it's going to make money, then all you're left with is oh, wouldn't that have been a wonderful idea?

Hill: Now, one of the things we've talked about a lot over the years at The Motley Fool is, investing is not really taught in our schools in the way that it probably should be, and so typically people take many different paths to becoming an investor and a lot of people don't take any path at all, which is unfortunate. A lot of times it's our mentors or just someone in our lives who points us in the direction. I'm curious, who is the person who first got you interested in investing in business in general?

Diamantopoulos: That's a really great question. Before I ever actually invested anything, my only influences were Hollywood, of course. You see movies like Wall Street and you're just mesmerized. I was quite reticent to become an investor in any capacity, mainly because I had absolutely no knowledge and I had absolutely no money. When I was in [...] it wasn't really anything I focused on because any time I make $1,000, I'd spend $999 of it. I just didn't have any concept of it. There's a good friend of mine named Dr. Barry Kohn whom I met when I first got into the Broadway community, and he's this wonderful, remarkable, and peculiar figure who altruistically has for many, many years done pro bono medical work for the Broadway community. He made a healthy amount in investing in various things and he wanted to give back to the Broadway community and I met him that way and it was actually early conversations with Dr. Kohn that got me thinking about a little bigger and a little further down the line. Right now I've only got $3,000 in my bank account, but maybe one day I'll have 30 and what would I do with that? It was really in talking to him and demystifying, taking away a lot of both the overexcitement of what it could be and the doomsday of what it could be, and really just looking at it very simply and saying, look, if you have X and what you want to do is get to Y, there are a few ways to get there that some of them might be bumpier than others and it really just depends on what your goal is and what your risk tolerances are. In having some of those conversations, I learned what type of investor I am and I started to become more and more interested in it.

Welcome back to Motley Fool Money. Chris Hill talking with investor, entrepreneur, and actor Chris Diamantopoulos. I have to ask you about Russ Hanneman. For those unfamiliar, those who have not watched the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, Russ Hanneman is a billionaire investor who shows up in season 2. He is outrageous and over the top and has one of my favorite qualities in comedy, which is that he's not the smartest guy in the room but he thinks he is. I'm sure he was a fun character to play, but I am curious, was there research specific to the business world that you did in the actual Silicon Valley to get ready for that?

Diamantopoulos: I had deep conversations with Mike Judge and Alec Berg who created the show about this character and all of the conversations circled around the fact that every element of this character's persona and his actions were drawn from reality, so much so that much of what they wanted to present the character with, they couldn't even enter on the screen because no one would believe it and it was true. There's this very, very memorable funny moment where the character, well, Russ Hanneman, brags about subverting fatherhood because he had one of his engineers, reverse engineer, his Sonos system to be this AI called The Lady that told his son when it was time to go to bed or when it was time to pick up his dishes, or when it was time to eat so he could be the cool guy. I thought that was just so funny and I was informed that that was true, that that was simply drawn from experience. As an actor, the best tools you can have are as much information about the character as possible. The only tool that is better than that is writing that's so ironclad that you don't have to do any research because it's all on the page. I found that these writers on Silicon Valley were the best I've ever worked with. Any questions I had were so easily answered but the situation, the character, the nuance was all on the page, and so it was just a joy to show up and perform it.

Hill: You mentioned Mike Judge and Alec Berg, creators of the show. One year I went to South by Southwest and I think it might have been before season 2, maybe season 3 but anyway, they were speaking and one of the questions that it got from the moderator was a running joke, particularly early in the show. Silicon Valley is about how every company, regardless of their business, they can be a software business, a B2B, that sort of thing, they still have in their mission statement, they're making the world a better place. Judge and Berg got this question about, now that the show is a hit, what is the reaction you get from Silicon Valley from businesses? They said that the doors are still open, because they want to make the show authentic and all that stuff. They said, "Oh no. No, it's great, because now what happens is they welcome us in and they say, 'We love your show. We love how you make fun of companies that say they're making the world a better place.' Then they will say, deadly serious, 'But you know, here at this company we actually are. We're trying to make the world a better place.'"

Diamantopoulos: So true.

Hill: With that as a backdrop, what reaction did you get once you show up in season 2 as this character, as this over the top? Was it people saying like, "I used to work for a guy just like that."

Diamantopoulos: What's funny, my character had a rather profane catchphrase that caught on. It was inadvertent. I don't think anyone ever saw this catchphrase catching on, but in a moment where he's going through each of the main characters, he points at one of them and says, "This guy, expletive. This guy, blanks." That seems to become the unofficial catchphrase of who I think became this unofficial patron saint of VCs and start-up folks everywhere. I would walk down the street and people would yell, "Hey, this guy blank." I realized it wasn't so much, oh, I worked for a horrible person like your character that I was getting, but it was more, oh, my God. You have no idea how accurate your portrayal is. [laughs] You have no idea. I see this guy every single day. Really it was just people tickled with the notion. Look, I think what made the character so much fun to play is that somebody, as you said, that thinks that they're the smartest in the room and are most definitely not the smartest in the room, you really have nothing to lose. When you're already playing a character that's meant to be reviled, well, you're not losing any love if people already hate you. What's great about that is it's liberating. That type of liberation I think is what people feed into and they realize, well, we don't hate him, we love him and it was great fun.

Hill: Although maybe not so great if you're walking down the street with your kids if someone across the street yells.

Diamantopoulos: Yeah. Sometimes I have my six-year-old holding my hand and then someone would scream that. She'd say, "What are they saying?" I'd say, "No, they were talking to someone else, sir." That was just a crazy person.

Hill: My son and I loved the Netflix animated show Inside Job.

Diamantopoulos: How old is your son?

Hill: He is 16.

Diamantopoulos: OK, good. That's a good age I was because I was going to say it's definitely not meant for young children.

Hill: Yes. However, I do have to ask you about the Disney+ Series, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, because you're the voice of Mickey. I may be wrong about this, but I believe you are only the fourth or fifth person ever to voice Mickey Mouse and the first person was of course, Walt Disney himself. Now, I'm sure on some level, it's a job like any other, but does the historic nature of that hit you?

Diamantopoulos: Of course. It is not actually a job like any other. Look, particularly as a father of three, when Mickey Mouse first presented itself to me, and it wasn't an audition, it was just a phone call saying, "Do you think you can do this?" I passed, I said no. I don't want to touch that. That's hallowed ground and I'm a baritone and I don't see this. I don't think this is a good idea. By complete chance, there was a documentary that night about Disney on TV and he was talking to the interviewer and I heard his voice and he sounded remarkably like me. He had a deep voice, he sounded a lot like this. The interviewer said, "Can you still do it, Mr. Disney? Can you still do the voice?" He was amazing. I watched what he did with his body, and I watched what he did with his face and he, "Well, hotdog, sure can." I looked at him and I thought, oh, it's not coming from here, it's coming from his toes. He's pulling that voice forward. I called my agent the next day and I said, "Yeah, let me throw my hat in the ring." I went to the old animation building and I revoiced his Brave Little Tailor. They had all the old original sound effects and music and the other characters and and I got to, "Yes, your Honor, and how? I was all alone. I heard them coming. They were here, there, everywhere, a whole bunch of them." Oh, it was great. It was remarkable. When I got the job, I thought this is really a bucket list moment for me. I really do. I mean this. I don't feel like I'm the voice of Mickey. I really just feel like I'm lending a small hand and keeping that beautiful dream alive for kids. My kids absolutely love those shorts. That's a real treat for me.

Hill: You can see his work on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and go to a unicornhunters.com to catch the latest episode of that show. Interesting stuff for investors. This week's show is mixed by Dan Boyd. I'm Chris Hill. Thanks for listening. We'll see you next week.

