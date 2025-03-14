CARL ICAHN's Recent Buy: Acquires $846K In CVR Partners Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on March 13, involves CARL ICAHN, 10% Owner at CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN).

What Happened: ICAHN made a significant move by purchasing 11,345 shares of CVR Partners as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $846,710.

Monitoring the market, CVR Partners's shares up by 1.12% at $76.1 during Friday's morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of nitrogen fertilizer products. Its principal products include Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The company market ammonia products to industrial and agricultural customers and UAN products to agricultural customers. The primary geographic markets for its fertilizer products are Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, and Texas. The company's product sales are heavily weighted toward UAN.

Key Indicators: CVR Partners's Financial Health

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CVR Partners's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.46% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 23.76%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CVR Partners's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.73.

Debt Management: CVR Partners's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 13.07 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for CVR Partners's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.51 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for CVR Partners's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 7.14, CVR Partners's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CVR Partners's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.