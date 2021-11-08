Carl Icahn's investment firm names new CEO, CFO as part of management reshuffle

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP, the investment firm of activist investor Carl Icahn, said on Monday finance head David Willetts had been appointed as its chief executive officer.

Aris Kekedjian, a former dealmaker and a veteran of General Electric Co GE.N who had taken the role of CEO in April, has resigned due to family issues, the company said.

It named insider Ted Papapostolou as its chief financial officer.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.