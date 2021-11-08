US Markets
GE

Carl Icahn's investment firm names new CEO, CFO as part of management reshuffle

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Icahn Enterprises LP, the investment firm of activist investor Carl Icahn, said on Monday finance head David Willetts had been appointed as its chief executive officer.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP, the investment firm of activist investor Carl Icahn, said on Monday finance head David Willetts had been appointed as its chief executive officer.

Aris Kekedjian, a former dealmaker and a veteran of General Electric Co GE.N who had taken the role of CEO in April, has resigned due to family issues, the company said.

It named insider Ted Papapostolou as its chief financial officer.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE IEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular