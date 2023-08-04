News & Insights

IEP

Carl Icahn's investment firm cuts dividend months after Hindenburg report

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 04, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises IEP.O on Friday said it would cut its dividend payout months after short seller Hindenburg Research accused the investment firm of operating a "Ponzi-like" structure to pay dividends.

The investment firm, owned by Carl Icahn, said it would distribute $1 per depositary unit to its investors, lower than its usual quarterly dividend of $2 per unit.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises fell 24% in premarket trading.

Stocks mentioned

