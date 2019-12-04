US Markets

Carl Icahn urges HP shareholders to reach out to board

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday urged HP Inc's shareholders, who agree with the merger with Xerox Holdings Corp, to reach out to the personal computer maker's directors for immediate action.

"HP shareholders deserve the opportunity to decide for themselves whether a combination with Xerox makes sense before the idea is summarily rejected by HP's board," Icahn said in a letter.

Calling the HP's standalone restructuring plan as "rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic", Icahn said the company's refusal could be a delay tactic to hold the "lucrative" positions of its executives.

