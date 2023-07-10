News & Insights

Carl Icahn unties personal loans from IEP's share price- WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 10, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

July 10 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn and banks have finalized amended loan agreements that untie Icahn's personal loans from the trading price of Icahn Enterprises IEP.O, months after short-seller Hindenburg flagged margin call risks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Among other concerns, Hindenburg had in May called Icahn's pledge of about 60% of his IEP stake as collateral for margin loans a risky form of financing that could result in margin calls should unit prices decline.

Icahn has now agreed to provide additional collateral, which will total roughly $6 billion including $2 billion of his funds and laid out a plan to repay the loans in three years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The billionaire will pay banks $500 million in September, make eight quarterly payments of $87.5 million beginning a year after that, and then pay the balance $2.5 billion three years from now, the Journal added.

Shares of IEP are down more than 40% since Hindenburg disclosed its short position.

Hindenburg accused IEP of overvaluing its holdings and relying on a "ponzi-like economic structure" to pay dividends and said that IEP units were inflated by more than 75%.

IEP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Stocks mentioned

IEP

