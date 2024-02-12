News & Insights

JBLU

Carl Icahn reports near 10% stake in Jetblue

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

February 12, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday reported a 9.91% stake in Jetblue Airways Corp JBLU.O, according to a filing.

Shares of JetBlue were up about 17% in extended trading.

Icahn acquired the shares in the belief that they were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity, the filing said.

The activist investor intends to have discussions with members of the management and board of directors regarding the possibility of board representation.

