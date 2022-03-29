Carl Icahn Nominates Two Director Candidates To Kroger Board

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) said that Carl Icahn has submitted an intent to nominate two director candidates - Alexis Fox and Margarita Paláu-Hernández - to stand for election to the Kroger Board of Directors at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The date for the Annual Meeting has not been announced. Kroger shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

he company noted that its corporate Governance Committee Board will review the proposed nominees in accordance with its governance policies and practices, and the Board will present its formal recommendations in its preliminary proxy statement.

Kroger noted that it heard from Icahn for the first time on March 25, 2022, only days before he submitted his intent to nominate two director candidates. During this conversation, Icahn voiced his concerns regarding animal welfare and the use of gestation crates in pork production.

Kroger said it is not directly involved in raising or the processing of any animals. However it is committed to helping protect the welfare of animals in its supply chain. Kroger has an established Responsible Sourcing Framework to clearly define its policies, requirements and practices, including its Animal Welfare Policy, which articulates its expectation that all suppliers will have transitioned away from gestation crates by 2025.

