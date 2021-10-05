Carl Icahn holds Southwest Gas stake, objects to Questar deal - source

Adds detail, context, share price reaction

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn holds a significant stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc SWX.N and is pushing the gas distribution company to abandon a potential acquisition and instead focus on improving its share price, a source familiar with the matter said.

Shares in Southwest Gas, which serves more than 2 million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada, spiked nearly 8% on the news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that Southwest Gas is in advanced talks to acquire Questar Pipeline Co, a gas transportation and storage business of Dominion Energy Inc D.N, for close to $2 billion, including debt.

That deal comes after the energy arm of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKa.N> abandoned in July an acquisition of Questar for $1.7 billion, including debt, because of fears antitrust regulators would not sanction it. This was part of a wider deal to purchase Dominion's gas infrastructure business.

Southwest Gas did not respond to a comment request.

The Wall Street Journal report said Icahn had sent a letter to Southwest Gas' board on Monday, outlining his objection to the Questar deal and calling on the company to focus on improving its stock performance instead.

Icahn believes that, with appropriate changes, Southwest Gas' shares could trade 75% higher. The WSJ report did not provide details on how this improvement would be achieved.

Questar's natural gas pipeline and storage network spans Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Its 1,867 miles (3,005 km) of pipeline connects to other pipeline systems in the West and Midwest United States, while the company also owns the Clay Basin storage facility, the largest underground storage reservoir in the Rocky Mountains, according to its website.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York and Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Writing by David French; Editing by Maju Samuel and Nick Zieminski)

((Sahil.Shaw@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.