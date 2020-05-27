US Markets
Carl Icahn exits Hertz with "significant" loss

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday he had sold his entire equity position in Hertz Global Holdings Inc at a "significant loss", days after the car rental pioneer filed for bankruptcy protection.

Icahn, who was the largest shareholder in Hertz, sold all the 55.34 million shares on Tuesday at 72 cents per share, according to a regulatory filing.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday after its business was decimated during the coronavirus pandemic and talks with creditors failed to result in much needed relief.

Icahn had been an investor in Hertz, which operates Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty car-rentals, since 2014.

