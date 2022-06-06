US Markets
Carl Icahn drops proxy fight against Kroger, withdraws nominees

June 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he has decided to discontinue the proxy fight regarding the treatment of pregnant pigs at Kroger Co KR.N and withdraw his nominees to the company's board.

