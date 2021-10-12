US Markets
Carl Icahn-backed CVR Energy says interim CFO to be made permanent

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn-backed CVR Energy CVI.N said on Tuesday its interim Chief Financial Officer Dane Neumann would permanently transition to the role.

Neumann, who took over on Oct. 6, will also be the finance lead for the company's nitrogen fertilizer unit, CVR Partners UAN.N.

