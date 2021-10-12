Carl Icahn-backed CVR Energy says interim CFO to be made permanent

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn-backed CVR Energy CVI.N said on Tuesday its interim Chief Financial Officer Dane Neumann would permanently transition to the role.

Neumann, who took over on Oct. 6, will also be the finance lead for the company's nitrogen fertilizer unit, CVR Partners UAN.N.

