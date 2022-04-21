Carl C. Icahn Issues Letter To McDonald's Shareholders In Connection With Filing Of Proxy Statement

(RTTNews) - Carl C. Icahn, who collectively with his affiliates is an engaged shareholder of McDonald's Corporation (MCD), issued a letter to shareholders in connection with the filing of a proxy statement with the SEC. He has nominated Leslie Samuelrich and Maisie Ganzler for election to McDonald's' Board at the upcoming Annual Meeting.

Carl C. Icahn said, ten years ago, McDonald's publicly pledged that by 2022, the company would responsibly source pork from suppliers that do not use gestation stalls. He said McDonald's' inability to fulfill its 10-year-old promise indicates cracks in the Board's ESG efforts. Carl C. Icahn believes the current Board needs independent individuals who have the skills and experience to drive the company's commitments to animal welfare forward.

Carl C. Icahn said it wants McDonald's to prioritize actions, including: commit to eliminating gestation crates from supply chain by the end of 2023; extend the company's gestation crate elimination goal to its global supply chain by 2024; commit to sourcing pork from suppliers that abide by Proposition 12's standards regardless of the law's status; adhere to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board disclosures in accordance with the "Meat, Poultry & Dairy Industry" standard FB-MP-410a.1; and add two new directors to the Board.

