Cariverona DG Marino to join UniCredit's strategy team - sources

(Adds details)

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Former UBS banker Giacomo Marino is set to join UniCredit's strategy team under new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Marino leaves his post as director general of Italian banking foundation Cariverona, a long-standing UniCredit investor with a stake of 1.8%.

Orcel used to lead the investment banking arm of UBS, where Marino, 42, worked from 2010 to 2016 covering financial institutions, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Orcel arrived at UniCredit in mid-April and shortly afterwards launched a top management overhaul, putting in charge of strategy and optimisation another former UBS executive, Fiona Melrose - whose team Marino will join.

Orcel is now working on a new business plan he is expected to unveil after the summer.

He has said he could consider M&A as a way to accelerate his strategy, in a break with UniCredit's phase "active retrenchment" under previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak) ((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;)) Keywords: UNICREDIT MARINO/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.