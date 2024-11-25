Carisma Therapeutics price target lowered to $5 from $8 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Mitchell Kapoor lowered the firm’s price target on Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) to $5 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the CT-0525 data was pushed to Q1 of 2025.

