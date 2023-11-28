News & Insights

Carisma Therapeutics Gets FDA Clearance To Start Phase 1 Study Of CT-0525 In Solid Tumors

November 28, 2023

(RTTNews) - Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) Tuesday said it received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate Phase 1 study of its drug candidate CT-0525 to treat solid tumors.

Carisma said it expects to initiate a Phase 1 study in the coming months and to treat the first patient in the first half of 2024.

CT-0525 is an ex vivo gene-modified autologous chimeric antigen receptor-monocyte (CAR-Monocyte) cellular therapy intended to treat solid tumors that overexpress human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

