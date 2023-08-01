Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 9.95

The average one-year price target for Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) has been revised to 9.94 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.19% from the latest reported closing price of 5.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carisma Therapeutics. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 842.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARM is 0.01%, a decrease of 95.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,034.33% to 5,232K shares. The put/call ratio of CARM is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trustees Of The University Of Pennsylvania holds 2,183K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company.

Tpg Gp A holds 1,684K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 341K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 134K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARM by 75.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 119K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Carisma Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company's lead program, Vicineum™, also known as VB4-845, is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In December 2020, the Company completed the BLA submission for Vicineum to the FDA. Sesen Bio retains worldwide rights to Vicineum with the exception of Greater China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), for which the Company has partnered with Qilu Pharmaceutical and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, respectively, for commercialization. Vicineum is a locally administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-EpCAM antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC.

