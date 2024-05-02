Carisma Therapeutics Appoints Eugene Kennedy As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on Thursday announced the appointment of Eugene P. Kennedy as the Company's Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Kennedy brings over 15 years of clinical and industry experience, including cross-functional leadership driving clinical development and regulatory strategies for oncology and immuno-oncology focused organizations.

Before joining Carisma, Dr. Kennedy served as Chief Medical Officer at Galera Therapeutics, where he oversaw the development of the company's radiotherapy in cancer.

