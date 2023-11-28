News & Insights

Carisma Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance Of IND For CT-0525 - Quick Facts

November 28, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) announced the clearance of Investigational New Drug application by the FDA for CT-0525 in treatment of solid tumors that overexpress human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. Carisma expects to initiate a Phase 1 study in the coming months and to treat the first patient in the first half of 2024.

The Phase 1 study for CT-0525 is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and the manufacturing feasibility of CT-0525. The study will enroll participants with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors overexpressing HER2 whose disease has progressed on standard approved therapies. The study will consist of two cohorts.

