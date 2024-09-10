News & Insights

BioTech
CARM

Carisma, Moderna To Expand Collaboration; Moderna Nominates Two Autoimmune Disease Targets

September 10, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) announced the expansion of in vivo chimeric antigen receptor macrophage and monocyte collaboration with Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) to include the nomination of two targets for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Carisma and Moderna will leverage Carisma's CAR-M technology and Moderna's mRNA/LNP platform to develop in vivo macrophage engineering approaches in the nominated autoimmune disease targets. Carisma will receive research funding and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of any products that are commercialized under the collaboration. Carisma will be responsible for the discovery and optimization of development candidates. Moderna will lead the clinical development and commercialization of therapeutics.

Carisma retains all rights in autoimmune disease beyond the two nominated targets, which will be exclusively partnered with Moderna.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CARM
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.