Caris, Xencor Expand Collaboration To Develop XmAb Antibodies

(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences and Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) announced an expansion of their collaboration to develop and commercialize XmAb antibodies directed against targets, proposed by Caris, for the treatment of patients with cancer. Xencor will receive worldwide rights to research, develop and commercialize products directed to up to three targets discovered under the collaboration.

Caris will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive up to $187 million in development and commercial milestone payments. The company will also be eligible to receive royalties on net sales of commercialized products as well as future rights for molecular profiling and companion diagnostics.

