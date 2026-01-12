Caris Life Sciences Shares Rise More Than 3% In Pre-market As Q4 Prel Revenue Surges 116%

(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences Inc. (CAI), an artificial intelligence TechBio company, Monday reported that its preliminary fourth quarter revenue and full year revenue have increased by 116 percent and 94 percent respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Following the news, CAI shares are trading up around 3.47% in the pre-market as of this writing.

Quarterly revenue increased around to $281 million and full year revenue grew to $800 million.

In pre-market activity, CAI shares were trading at $29.50, up 3.47% on the Nasdaq.

