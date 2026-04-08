Caris Life Sciences Launches AI-Powered Molecular Insight To Guide Chemotherapy Decision In NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences (CAI) has introduced a new multimodal, AI-driven molecular insight designed to help determine whether certain non-small cell lung cancer patients benefit from adding chemotherapy- or may actually be harmed by it.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of lung cancer and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths. For patients whose tumors are driver-negative and express high levels of PD-L1 (=50%), physicians often choose between immunotherapy alone or a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy. While chemotherapy can improve outcomes for some, it may reduce survival for others, making treatment decisions challenging.

Caris' new AI-powered signature was developed using its large-scale clinico-genomic datasets and the company's CodeAI platform, which integrates whole exome sequencing (WES), whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS), and real-world clinical data. The model works in two phases: first, it stratifies patient into higher-versus standard-risk groups; second, it predicts which patients are likely to benefit from adding chemotherapy.

The goal is to reduce unnecessary chemotherapy exposure and guide more biologically informed treatment decisions for physicians and patients. The signature also provides prognostic information, reinforcing the need for personalized therapy strategies.

Caris President David Spetzler said the new NSCLC treatment immunotherapy signature represents "an important step forward in personalizing NSCLC treatment," noting that avoiding potentially harmful chemotherapy can be life-changing for patients. He added that whole exome and transcriptome sequencing can deliver clinically actionable insights that smaller gene panels cannot.

Caris previously received FDA approval in November 2024 for MI Cancer Seek, the first and only WES/WTS-based assay with companion diagnostic indications for solid tumors.

CAI has traded between a low of $16.28 and a high of $42.50. The stock is currently trading at $19.83, up 5.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.