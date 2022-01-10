Carige owner selects BPER Banca to discuss sale - sources

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Italian banking fund that owns Carige CRGI.MI has selected BPER Banca EMII.MI to discuss the sale of the ailing lender it rescued in 2019, two people familiar with the matter said confirming a report by ANSA news agency.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.