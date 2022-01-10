CAGR

Carige owner selects BPER Banca to discuss sale - sources

Andrea Mandala
Valentina Za
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Italian banking fund that owns Carige CRGI.MI has selected BPER Banca EMII.MI to discuss the sale of the ailing lender it rescued in 2019, two people familiar with the matter said confirming a report by ANSA news agency.

