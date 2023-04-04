Caribou Biosciences: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To CB-011

(RTTNews) - Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to CB-011, which is being developed for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. CB-011 is the second product candidate from the company's allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform and is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in the CaMMouflage Phase 1 trial.

"Fast Track designation for CB-011 allows us instrumental interactions with the FDA as we progress our clinical development and regulatory plans for CB-011. This designation could not be more timely as we recently dosed our first patient in the CaMMouflage Phase 1 trial," said Syed Rizvi, MD.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.