Markets
CRBU

Caribou Biosciences: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To CB-011

April 04, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to CB-011, which is being developed for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. CB-011 is the second product candidate from the company's allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform and is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in the CaMMouflage Phase 1 trial.

"Fast Track designation for CB-011 allows us instrumental interactions with the FDA as we progress our clinical development and regulatory plans for CB-011. This designation could not be more timely as we recently dosed our first patient in the CaMMouflage Phase 1 trial," said Syed Rizvi, MD.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRBU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.