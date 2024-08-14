Caribou Biosciences Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Caribou Biosciences, revealing an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A 26.79% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $14.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Caribou Biosciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $9.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Caribou Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Caribou Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Caribou Biosciences's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Caribou Biosciences's Background

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying its novel CRISPR platform, CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA), toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited cell therapies. The company operates and manage business as one reportable operating segment, which is the business of developing a pipeline of allogeneic CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies.

Understanding the Numbers: Caribou Biosciences's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Caribou Biosciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.75% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Caribou Biosciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1088.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caribou Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -11.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caribou Biosciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Caribou Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

