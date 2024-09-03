Caribou Biosciences: FDA Grants Fast Track Designations To CB-010, CB-012

(RTTNews) - Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) announced the FDA granted Fast Track designations to CB-010 for refractory systemic lupus erythematosus and to CB-012 for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. CB-010 will be evaluated in the GALLOP Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with lupus nephritis and extrarenal lupus, subcategories of SLE. The GALLOP clinical trial is on track to initiate by year-end 2024.

CB-012 is being evaluated in the ongoing AMpLify Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with r/r AML.

