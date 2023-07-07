Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) Soars on $25M Investment by Pfizer

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU, a leading CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, has received a significant boost in its efforts to advance innovative clinical programs with the recent equity investment from pharma giant Pfizer Inc PFE. Shares of Caribou surged 45.6% on the news.

The investment of $25 million marks a strategic partnership between the two companies and underscores the potential of Caribou's clinical programs.

Pfizer has purchased 4,690,431 common shares of Caribou for $5.33 per share, resulting in a $25 million equity investment. The transaction, executed on Jun 30, 2023, is part of a Securities Purchase Agreement between the two companies on Jun 29, 2023. Alongside the investment, Pfizer's Sriram Krishnaswami has joined Caribou's Scientific Advisory Board, further solidifying the partnership.

Caribou is focused on advancing its allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy pipeline, and the infusion of funds from Pfizer's investment will greatly facilitate these efforts. The company will use the funds to advance CB-011, an immune-cloaked allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy currently under evaluation in the phase 1 study, CaMMouflage, for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM).

This investment enables Caribou to maintain full ownership and control over its pipeline of allogeneic CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies, positioning the company to capitalize on future revenue opportunities and maintain its position as a frontrunner in the field of genome-editing biopharmaceuticals.

Caribou’s shares have lost 5.4% in the year so far compared with the industry's decline of 11.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dr. Krishnaswami expressed enthusiasm for Caribou's chRDNA genome-editing technology and the potential of allogeneic cell therapies as a new approach to cancer treatment. Pfizer's history of supporting early-stage, innovative science in the biotech ecosystem highlights the company's commitment to driving advancements in the field. Through this partnership, Pfizer aims to contribute to the progress of Caribou's three programs - ANTLER phase I study for CB-010, the clinical program for CB-011 and submission of an investigational new drug application for CB-012.

CB-010 is the lead product candidate from Caribou’s allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform and is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL). The company is enrolling second-line patients with large B cell lymphoma (LBCL) comprising four different subtypes of aggressive r/r B-NHL (DLBCL NOS, PMBCL, HGBL and tFL) in the ongoing phase I study, ANTLER. CB-010 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations by the FDA.

This partnership not only provides Caribou with the necessary financial resources but also validates the potential of its genome-editing technologies and allogeneic cell therapies.

