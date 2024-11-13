Cariboo Rose Resources Plans Private Placement Funding

Cariboo Rose Resources (TSE:CRB) has released an update.

Cariboo Rose Resources plans to raise up to $540,000 through private placements to fund exploration at its Lightning Strike gold-silver project in British Columbia. The company offers units and flow-through shares, with insiders potentially participating in the investment. This funding will support the exploration of promising shale-hosted gold deposits and provide general working capital.

